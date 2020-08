Eubanks totaled 12 points (6-8 FG), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 132-126 loss to the Nuggets.

Eubanks amassed a career high scoring total and did so efficiently. He played decent minutes even though Jakob Poeltl committed only one foul. As a result, Eubanks can likely be expected to continue logging double-digit minutes as the backup center.