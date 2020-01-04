Spurs' Drew Eubanks: Sent to G League
Eubanks was sent to the G League on Friday, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Eubanks has seen very limited NBA action. He'll continue seeing most of his playing time in the G League.
