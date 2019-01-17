Eubanks was sent back to the G League on Thursday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Eubanks has played just 11 minutes for the Spurs since the start of January, so he'll rejoin the Austin Spurs in order to see more consistent run. Through 14 games in the G League this season, Eubanks is averaging 15.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks across 23.7 minutes.