Spurs' Drew Eubanks: Signs training camp deal with Spurs
Eubanks signed a training camp contract with the Spurs on Monday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Eubanks was announced as a member of the Spurs' summer league roster, but the team won't even wait to see him on the court before extending him an invite to training camp. The 6-foot-10 forward out of Oregon State averaged 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks during his senior campaign, but he didn't attempt a single three-pointer in his career, so he could certainly improve his ability to stretch the floor. Despite joining the Spurs for both summer league and training camp, Eubanks will still have to impress in order to have a chance at landing a final regular-season roster spot.
