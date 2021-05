Eubanks will start Saturday's contest against the Suns, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With Jakob Poeltl (rest) out, Eubanks will get the nod. In two previous starts this season, he averaged 11.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 25.0 minutes.