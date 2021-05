Eubanks will start Sunday's game against the 76ers, Spurs play-by-play man Dan Weiss reports.

With several regulars, including Jakob Poeltl, resting Sunday, the Spurs will roll out a skeleton-crew lineup at a very important juncture in the season. For Eubanks, it will be only his second start of the season, with the first coming back on April 17 in Phoenix. Eubanks finished that game with 13 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 28 minutes.