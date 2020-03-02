Spurs' Drew Eubanks: To start Monday
Eubanks will enter the starting lineup Monday night against the Pacers, Raul Dominguez of the Associated Press reports.
With LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) sidelined again and Jakob Poeltl (knee) also out, the Spurs will mix things up and go with Eubanks at center, with Trey Lyles at power forward. Eubanks played 16 minutes off the bench Monday against Orlando and finished with 10 points and three boards.
