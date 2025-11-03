Spurs' Dylan Harper: Exits to locker room Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harper exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left calf injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Suns, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
Harper grabbed at his left calf and was briefly attended to by medical staff on the bench before heading back to the locker room. If the rookie is unable to return, Stephon Castle and Jordan McLaughlin are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way.