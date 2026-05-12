Spurs' Dylan Harper: Good to go Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harper (knee) is available for Tuesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Timberwolves, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Harper was a late addition to the injury report due to left knee soreness, though he'll suit up in Game 5 as the Spurs aim to retake the series lead. Through four second-round games, the rookie first-rounder has averaged 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 24.5 minutes per showing.
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