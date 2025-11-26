default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Harper (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.

Harper has missed the Spurs' last 10 games due to a left calf strain, though the questionable tag suggests he can be considered day-to-day moving forward. If the rookie guard is ultimately cleared to play, he'll likely face heavy restrictions following the extended absence. The 19-year-old's return will likely result in fewer minutes for David Jones Garcia and Keldon Johnson. Over six regular-season appearances, Harper has averaged 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.7 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the field in 23.3 minutes per contest.

More News