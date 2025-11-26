Harper (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.

Harper has missed the Spurs' last 10 games due to a left calf strain, though the questionable tag suggests he can be considered day-to-day moving forward. If the rookie guard is ultimately cleared to play, he'll likely face heavy restrictions following the extended absence. The 19-year-old's return will likely result in fewer minutes for David Jones Garcia and Keldon Johnson. Over six regular-season appearances, Harper has averaged 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.7 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the field in 23.3 minutes per contest.