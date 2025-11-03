Harper is set to be out for multiple weeks due to a strained left calf, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Harper suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Suns, and he's now facing an extended absence. It wouldn't be surprising if the Spurs took a cautious approach with the rookie first-rounder. San Antonio will hope to get De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) back at some point soon, and Stephon Castle should take on an even more prominent role in the meantime.