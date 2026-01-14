Harper posted 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 119-98 loss to the Thunder.

This was a step in the right direction for Harper, but he has a lot of work to do to win the trust of fantasy managers. Over his last eight games, he's hitting 30.8 percent from the field for averages of 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.5 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers in 20.7 minutes per contest.