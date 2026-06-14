Spurs' Dylan Harper: Shines bright in season-ending loss

Harper finished with 25 points (10-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 31 minutes during Saturday's 94-90 loss to New York in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Harper turned in another dynamic performance, leading the Spurs with 25 points off the bench. It was his second straight performance with at least 21 points, bringing to an end what was an impressive rookie campaign. After a solid regular season, Harper was able to increase his role during the postseason, averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 26.8 minutes per game, through 23 appearances. Looking ahead to next season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Harper carve out a 30-minute per-night role, either off the bench or as a starter.