Harper has been shut down for the remainder of the Las Vegas Summer League due to rest purposes, Don Harris of News 4 San Antonio reports Wednesday.

While Harper wasn't efficient during his two Las Vegas Summer League appearances, he moved past a minor groin issue to total 32 points, eight rebounds and four assists across 42 minutes, including a clutch bucket to force overtime against the Jazz. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft figures to play a major role as a rookie, but he'll likely be a step behind De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle in terms of usage.