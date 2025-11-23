default-cbs-image
Harper (calf) will remain on the inactive list for Sunday's game in Phoenix.

Sunday will mark Harper's 10th consecutive missed game, and the Spurs have yet to update his timetable, so he should be considered week-to-week. Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie will continue to pick up the slack in Harper's absence.

