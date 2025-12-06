Harper amassed three points (1-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 23 minutes during Friday's 130-117 loss to the Cavaliers.

Harper was terrible from the field, going 1-for-11 on his way to three points. However, the fact that he played 23 was encouraging, continuing his recent upward trend. He is worth taking a chance on in standard leagues despite this performance, just in case he can carve out a consistent 26-minute role for himself.