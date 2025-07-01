Harper (groin) has been ruled out of the three games the Spurs will play in the California Classic in San Francisco, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.

San Antonio selected Harper with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft once the Mavericks took Cooper Flagg. The Rutgers product will play alongside De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama for the foreseeable future and is expected to be a big part of the team's future, which is likely why the Spurs are being cautious with their rookie guard.