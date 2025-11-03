Harper sustained a left calf injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Suns and will not return, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Harper exited to the locker room with 4:49 remaining in the second quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly thereafter. He will finish with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 11 minutes. With the rookie sidelined, Stephon Castle and Jordan McLaughlin are likely to see an uptick in minutes the rest of the way. Harper's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Wednesday's game against the Lakers.