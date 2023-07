Stevenson put up 23 points (7-23 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Sunday's 98-94 win over the Thunder.

Stevenson was a beneficiary of many Spurs players being sidelined, stepping into an expanded role both in minutes and offensive responsibility. His 23 points marked a team-high in that category and he also did well on the glass from the guard position. The 24-year-old is yet to be signed ahead of the 2023-24 season.