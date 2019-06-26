Spurs' Glenn Robinson: Joining Spurs for summer league
Robinson will play for the Spurs' summer league team, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Robinson, who has played five years in the NBA, has struggled to find a consistent role. With the Pistons last season, he appeared in 47 contests, averaging 4.2 points and 1.5 boards in 13.0 minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Unlikely to have 2019-20 option picked up•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Plays season-high 32 minutes•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Plays 19 minutes in Saturday's win•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: In starting lineup•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Starting vs. Bucks•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Logs first action since Dec. 10•
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...