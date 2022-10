Dieng accumulated one rebound and two assists over two minutes during Wednesday's 134-122 loss to Minnesota.

Dieng didn't have any field-goal attempts during Wednesday's defeat, but he still saw some work as a distributor despite his minimal playing time. He's appeared in three of the Spurs' first five games this year and has averaged 2.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 7.7 minutes per game.