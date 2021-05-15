Dieng recorded 18 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Saturday's 140-103 loss to the Suns.

Dieng proved to be a good DFS value pivot off Drew Eubanks, the expected starter. Both centers had nearly identical salaries but were expected to split time, and despite Eubanks' double-double, Dieng outscored him and also played more minutes. The Spurs will likely continue to sit players in their final game against the Suns, ad Dieng should once again show up with significant usage.