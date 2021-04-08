Dieng has logged 19 minutes off the bench in his first two games since returning from a shoulder injury, tallying a combined total of eight points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and two steals during his time on the court.

San Antonio has been rolling out a three-man center rotation since Dieng's return, with starter Jakob Poeltl getting the bulk of the minutes while Dieng and Drew Eubanks pick up the scraps. Head coach Gregg Popovich could open up some extra run for one of Dieng or Eubanks by removing the other player from the rotation, but neither player is expected to dramatically cut into Poeltl's playing time or usurp him for the starting role.