Dieng supplied seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes during Sunday's 123-92 loss to the Lakers.

With Jakob Poeltl (knee)taking a seat for the back-to-back, Dieng stepped in and logged 21 minutes. The Spurs brought Dieng back to San Antonio after a year away with the Hawks. He's only appeared in nine games this season, and it would take a major injury for Dieng to be fantasy-relevant.