Dieng and the Spurs agreed Tuesday on a one-year contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Dieng will prepare for his second stint in San Antonio, after he previously spent the tail end of the 2020-21 campaign with the club following his release from the Grizzlies. He joined Atlanta on a one-year pact for the 2021-22 campaign and appeared in 44 games, averaging 3.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.7 three-pointers, 0.3 blocks and 0.3 steals. The veteran center will help restore some depth for the Spurs in the frontcourt after San Antonio recently dealt big man Jock Landale to Phoenix.

