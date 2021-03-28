Dieng is being signed by the Spurs on Sunday after the team released Marquese Chriss, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

A few days after being waived by Memphis, Dieng found a new home with San Antonio. The 31-year-old center will likely receive some backup minutes for the Spurs, as the team is relatively shorthanded at the center position after letting go of LaMarcus Aldridge. In 22 games with Memphis this season, Dieng had averaged 7.9 points on 51.9 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 three-pointer per game.