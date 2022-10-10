Dieng amassed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 21 minutes in a 111-98 loss Sunday against New Orleans.

Dieng scored seven points in the second quarter, making all three of his shots, and pulling down three rebounds. After playing just nine minutes in his preseason debut Thursday, the 32-year-old filled the box score in his 21 minutes Sunday. He has made 42.8 percent of his three-point shots over the last two seasons and is 3-for-6 from beyond the arc this preseason. Dieng signed a contract with the Spurs in July after playing last season in Atlanta and should get some playing time backing up Jakob Poeltl at center.