Dieng won't return to Wednesday's game against the Kings after suffering a sprained right shoulder, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

In the 31-year-old's first appearance with the Spurs after signing over the weekend, he scored one point (1-2 FT) and recorded no other stats in six minutes before leaving with the injury. Dieng should be considered questionable for the second half of the back-to-back set Thursday versus the Hawks until the team updates his status.