Dieng amassed eight points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 20 minutes during Saturday's 151-131 loss to the Timberwolves.

Dieng was productive in Saturday's loss, playing as the backup center behind Sandro Mamukelashvili. The Spurs continue to change up their rotation on a nightly basis, making streaming a hard tactic to employ when it comes to their squad. Based on the current pattern, there is a chance Dieng sits out the final game of the season against the Mavericks on Sunday.