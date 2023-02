Dieng signed a contract with the Spurs for the remainder of the season Friday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Dieng began the year with San Antonio and was with the Spurs on a pair of 10-day contracts in late January, and he'll rejoin the club for the final two months of the regular season. The 33-year-old has appeared in 17 games this year and has averaged 3.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game.