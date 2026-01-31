Barnes is not in the Spurs' starting lineup against the Hornets on Saturday, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Barnes has struggled since the beginning of January, having averaged 6.8 points per game while shooting just 36.6 percent from the field (including 26.7 percent from three on 4.3 3PA/G) over that span. He'll come off the bench Saturday for the first time this season while Devin Vassell enters the Spurs' starting five alongside De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Julian Champagnie and Victor Wembanyama.