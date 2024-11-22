Barnes notched 25 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Thursday's 126-118 win over the Jazz.

Barnes has been heavily criticized this season since he's not producing at a high level despite being one of the most experienced players on the Spurs roster, but he certainly made an impact in this game. The veteran forward recorded season-high marks in both points and rebounds en route to his first double-double in 2024-25. He might be trending in the right direction after recording back-to-back games with at least 20 points while hitting the 10-point plateau in six of his last eight appearances.