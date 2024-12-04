Barnes closed Tuesday's 104-93 loss to the Suns with two points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes.

Barnes had a monster run towards the end of November, but he has since hit a speed bump. Over his last four outings, he's averaged just 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 three-pointers. A lower usage rate could be the norm now that the Spurs are getting healthier.