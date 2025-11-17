Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Hits for 20 against Kings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes posted 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 123-110 win over Sacramento.
The veteran forward delivered his second-best scoring performance of the season while also staying busy defensively. Over the last 10 games, Barnes is averaging 13.9 points, 3.0 boards, 3.0 threes, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals.
More News
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Tacks three steals in loss•
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Efficient scoring continues•
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Scores 10 points in win•
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Empty performance Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Rough night in preseason opener•
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Scores 18 points in finale•