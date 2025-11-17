default-cbs-image
Barnes posted 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 123-110 win over Sacramento.

The veteran forward delivered his second-best scoring performance of the season while also staying busy defensively. Over the last 10 games, Barnes is averaging 13.9 points, 3.0 boards, 3.0 threes, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals.

