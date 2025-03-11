Barnes accumulated 29 points (12-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Monday's 133-129 loss to Dallas.

Barnes finished with a game- and season-high mark in points during an extremely efficient performance, albeit in a losing effort. The veteran forward also sank four triples en route to his ninth 20-plus-point outing during the 2024-25 campaign. Barnes has now connected on four or more triples in eight of his 63 regular-season appearances. The 32-year-old also logged a steal and a block for just the third time on the season Monday.