Barnes closed with 19 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 win over the Pelicans.

Barnes signed a three-year deal with the Spurs in the offseason, and the team will lean on his veteran presence with Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) and De'Aaron Fox (finger) out for the season. Barnes has had a productive March, averaging 15.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists over eight games.