Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Muted performance in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes ended with three points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 113-101 loss to the Cavaliers.
With so much competition for touches in San Antonio, Barnes' usage has been held in check -- he currently holds a 15.1 percent usage rate across 32 appearances with averages of 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.2 three-pointers. He remains a low-end fantasy asset in category formats.
