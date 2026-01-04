Barnes notched 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Barnes scored double digits for the first time in the past five games, albeit only just. After a nice stretch during the month of November, Barnes has regressed on the offensive end, averaging just 10.2 points and 1.6 three-pointers per game in 14 appearances over the past month. Despite having two hands on a consistent starting role, Barnes should be viewed as nothing more than a streaming option, if and when his shot is falling.