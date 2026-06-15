Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Production declines in 2025-26

Barnes finished the 2025-26 campaign with averages of 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.8 minute per game across 77 regular-season appearances (52 starts).

Barnes didn't see the floor in any of the final three games of the Finals after logging 17 total minutes in the first two outings of the series. The veteran forward was a regular in the starting lineup to begin the regular season but started only three games after the All-Star break. The 34-year-old is set to enter unrestricted free agency this offseason.