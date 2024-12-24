Barnes had zero points (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt) and one rebound in 20 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to Philadelphia.

Barnes was unable to tally a single point for the 12th time of his 13-year NBA career as he failed to knock down each of his five field-goal attempts, all of which came from beyond the arc. He isn't expected to be the focal point of the Spurs' offense due to the presence of Victor Wembanyama Devin Vassell, but San Antonio could've done with a bigger scoring output from Barnes in Monday's narrow loss. Barnes will look to get on track against the Knicks on Christmas Day.