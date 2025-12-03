Barnes compiled 31 points (10-20 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 126-119 win over Memphis.

After scoring just five points on 2-for-9 shooting during Sunday's loss to Minnesota, Barnes delivered a bounce-back performance Tuesday. The veteran forward provided a game- and season-high mark in points, logging his fourth game with at least 20 points through 20 regular-season appearances. He also knocked down a season-high seven triples, sinking at least five for the second time this season.