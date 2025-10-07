Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Rough night in preseason opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes managed two points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 15 minutes during Monday's 119-88 preseason victory.
Barnes was quiet during the preseason win, failing to convert from the field. Although he continues to be a picture of health, Barnes' production has diminished in recent times, coming off a season during which he averaged just 12.3 points per game. The Spurs are primed to make a push this season after having added some much-needed depth during the offseason. While Barnes will likely play a sizeable role, it wouldn't be surprising to see him scaled back at certain points.
