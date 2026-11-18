Barnes totaled zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists across 10 minutes during Tuesday's 105-93 loss to the Pistons.

Barnes has gone scoreless in consecutive appearances, attempting just three shots across 24 combined minutes. The veteran forward has reached double figures in scoring only twice over his last six games, averaging 5.0 points and 16.3 minutes during that stretch. His declining playing time and limited offensive involvement leave him with minimal fantasy value outside deeper leagues.