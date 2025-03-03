Barnes contributed 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and two assists over 29 minutes during Sunday's 146-132 loss to Oklahoma City.
While this performance was a step in the right direction, Barnes has been a tough sell in standard fantasy leagues lately. Over his last 10 outings, Barnes has turned a 15.0 percent usage rate into averages of 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.5 three-pointers. The problem is that he's also averaging 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks while shooting 41.7 percent from the field.
More News
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Struggles in loss Friday•
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Season-high seven assists in loss•
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Leads San Antonio in loss•
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Balanced game in 20-point showing•
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Efficient in win vs. Lakers•
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Scores 22 points in OT loss•