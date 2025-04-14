Barnes notched 18 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 125-118 win over the Raptors.

Barnes was remarkably durable this season, playing all 82 games for the third straight season. His fantasy production left a lot to be desired, however, as Barnes finished outside the top-150 in standard leagues for per-game value with 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.9 three-pointers on 50.8 percent from the field and 80.9 percent from the line.