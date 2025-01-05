Barnes logged 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one block over 33 minutes during Saturday's 122-111 overtime loss to Denver.

Barnes had a solid showing on both ends of the court Saturday, though most of his contributions came in the scoring column. This was his fifth game with at least 20 points this season, and it's worth noting two of those outings have come across his last four appearances. He's also notched double-digit points thrice over that four-game stretch.