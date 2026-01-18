Barnes notched eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and eight rebounds over 29 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 victory over the Timberwolves.

Barnes hauled in a season-high eight rebounds, although his scoring left a lot to be desired, tallying single digits for the sixth time in the past seven games. After an encouraging start to the season, Barnes' production has dipped in recent times. In 17 appearances over the past month, he has averaged just 7.9 points and 1.2 three-pointers in 25.2 minutes per game, leaving him well outside the top 300 during that span.