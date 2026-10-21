Barnes racked up three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one block in nine minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 loss to the Thunder.

Barnes came off the bench and attempted only one shot, a made three-pointer, while failing to collect a rebound or assist. His limited playing time was particularly notable with Tobias Harris (calf) unavailable, as San Antonio instead leaned heavily on Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson. Barnes' reduced role raises concerns about his fantasy viability, even in deeper leagues.