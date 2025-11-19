Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Stays hot vs. Memphis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes provided 23 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 win over the Grizzlies.
Barnes reached the 20-point threshold for a second straight game and posted another strong shooting performance. He has shot 7-for-14 from deep over that two-game span and should see plenty of chances on the offensive end with Victor Wembanyama (calf) and Stephon Castle (hip) both expected to miss an extended period.
