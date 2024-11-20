Barnes posted 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 110-104 win over the Thunder.
Wednesday's line showed that you can never count Barnes out for elite production. He added a nice rebound total to his usual sharpshooting, and picked up some of the missed output from Victor Wembanyama's (knee) absence.
